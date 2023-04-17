Eurostat discloses data on trade turnover between Turkmenistan and EU countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries in January 2023 amounted to over 62.7 million euros, Trend reports with reference to Eurostat.

According to the information, these figures in the reporting period are 8.1 percent less than in the first month of last year (68.23 million euros).

According to the Eurostat, Turkmen exports to the EU countries in January 2023 amounted to 22.36 million euros, which is 19.2 percent less than in the same month of 2022 (27.69 million euros).

Turkmenistan reduced imports from EU countries in the first month of this year by 0.4 percent compared to January 2022 (40.53 million euros) to 40.34 million euros.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries in 2022 amounted to 1 billion euros, which is 25.9 percent less than in 2021 (1.35 billion euros).