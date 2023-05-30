Poland shows interest in intensifying bilateral cooperation with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Poland is interested in intensifying bilateral cooperation with Turkmenistan in a wide range of areas, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Turkmenistan Rafal Poborski during the presentation of his credentials.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the issues of productive interaction, built from the perspective of fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

The Polish diplomat was informed about the main directions and priorities of Turkmenistan's domestic and foreign policy.

He was also familiarized with the structure and activities of the Parliament of Turkmenistan, its work on legislative support of reforms in various fields, and the exchange of accumulated legislative experience.

Separately, the sides discussed possibility of expanding inter-parliamentary ties, including within the framework of international parliamentary organizations.