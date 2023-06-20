Turkmenistan's potential in construction and industrial sector increasing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The manufacturing of products and services in Turkmenistan's construction and industrial sector surpassed the planned targets by 7.8 percent during the period from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamamedov at a government meeting.

He noted that the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan surpassed the work plan by 9.6 percent, while the Ashgabat city municipality exceeded the work and services delivered by 21.8 percent compared to the same five-month period last year.

Furthermore, Annamamedov highlighted that the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan exceeded the production and implementation targets by 13 percent, while the State Agency for Roads Construction Management surpassed their goals by 6.6 percent during the reporting period.

During the meeting, an assessment of the government's performance in the economic sphere for the first five months of 2023 was conducted.

The attendees reviewed draft documents and engaged in discussions regarding the priority tasks of the country's socio-economic development.

