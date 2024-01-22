Turkmenistan focuses to expand partnership with Japan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 22. The delegation of Turkmenistan, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, is on a working visit to Japan on January 22-23, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, meetings are planned within the framework of the visit in the Government, Parliament, relevant ministries and departments, with the leadership of financial and export credit agencies and leading Japanese companies.

The agenda of the upcoming meetings will focus on issues related to strengthening interstate dialogue, expanding contacts through inter-parliamentary cooperation, further developing political and diplomatic cooperation, building up trade and economic partnership, as well as deepening scientific and educational ties.

Meanwhile, the previous visit of the Turkmen delegation to Japan took place in December last year, during which two contracts were signed between the Turkmenhimiya State Concern and the Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. company, as well as representatives of the aviation departments of Turkmenistan and Japan held a meeting in Tokyo, during which they discussed the establishment of direct flights between the two countries.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel