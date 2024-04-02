Turkmen MFA discusses work plan of Interdepartmental Commission on Caspian Sea

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 2. The 61st meeting of the country's Interdepartmental Commission on the Caspian Sea was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, where its work plan was discussed in detail, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the meeting was attended by the relevant Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of a number of ministries, and relevant departments of Turkmenistan.

Speaking at the meeting, the participants noted that under the clear leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the country has consistently taken an initiative position to develop balanced solutions to the issues of the Caspian Sea.

They stressed that Turkmenistan has played an important role in the development of the legal framework for cooperation in the Caspian Sea, and this process continues in cooperation with all Caspian littoral countries within the framework of international law.

Furthermore, the participants discussed in detail the action plan of Turkmenistan's Interdepartmental Commission on the Caspian Sea for 2024, affecting important areas such as economy, security, transport, and international events.

At the same time, in accordance with the country's environmental diplomacy, the participants paid special attention to environmental issues.

In conclusion, the participants stressed that Turkmenistan intends to continue its active activities in order to strengthen relations of friendship, good neighborliness, and broad interaction between the coastal states.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan strives for active cooperation with the Caspian littoral countries, realizing the importance of international partnership for its economic and social development.

Given its unique geographical location on the shores of the Caspian Sea, the country is actively looking for opportunities to expand trade and economic ties, energy cooperation, and the exchange of experience in various fields, which contributes to strengthening stability and prosperity in the region.

