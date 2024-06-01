Turkmenistan actively establishing industries to produce building materials

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 1. At the expense of investment funds, factories for the production of ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, and glass containers are currently being built in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan, Resul Myradov, at the Gulf Cooperation Council-Central Asian Investment Forum, held in Riyadh city, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During his speech, he focused on expanding the manufacturing of high-quality building materials in the country based on the latest technologies and local raw materials. He spoke about a powerful construction cluster in the Ovadandepe industrial zone of the Ahal region, where metal products, aerated concrete products, marble and granite cladding materials, and flat glass are produced.

Meanwhile, official data show that the plan for the production and execution of works in the construction and industrial complex of Turkmenistan in the first four months of this year has been exceeded at a level of 22.5 percent.

The Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan exceeded the plan by 7.3 percent during the specified period, and the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production - by 1.5 percent.