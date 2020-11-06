Uzbekistan continues testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

The third stage of testing a vaccine against COVID-19 manufactured at the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences will be carried out in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing kun.uz.

On November 6, a group of Chinese scientists who participated in the creation and development of vaccines against COVID-19 is expected to arrive in Uzbekistan.

“Our ministry has established international cooperation in the production of medicines needed to combat the pandemic, including vaccines,” said the Head of the Department of the Ministry of Innovative Development Feruza Khuzhaeva.

On October 21, the Ministry of Innovative Development held negotiations with representatives of the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical on the organization of clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus in Uzbekistan.

The Chinese company has undertaken the third stage of clinical trials of the vaccine among nearly 5,000 Uzbek applicants. Several stages of testing are required to apply a vaccine. Two stages have already been carried out in China.

“If the tests are completed successfully, then Uzbekistan will acquire the right to purchase the vaccine at a reduced price. In addition, it is planned to distribute the vaccine to other Central Asian states through Uzbekistan," said Khuzhaeva.

“Volunteers who have not been sick with coronavirus and whose body has not formed immunoglobulin G will be able to participate in the trials of a vaccine against coronavirus,” said the member of the headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Barno Odilova.

