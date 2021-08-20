Uzbekistan, Switzerland talk evacuation of citizens from Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Switzerland discussed the evacuation of citizens from Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and the Federal Adviser (Minister) of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis.

It is reported that the heads of the foreign ministries discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

In particular, special attention was paid to the organizational and technical aspects of the evacuation of Swiss citizens from Afghanistan through the territory of Uzbekistan.

Earlier it was reported that an evacuation plane from Germany with 125 passengers flew to Tashkent from Afghanistan.

In addition, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner of the Polish LOT airline landed at the international airport in Navoi. The crew reportedly flew LO-7023 from Warsaw to evacuate Polish diplomats from Afghanistan.

