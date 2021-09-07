Uzbekistan's public debt increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Uzbekistan's public debt amounted to $24.2 billion or 38.5 percent of GDP as of July 1, Trend reports citing Ministry of Finance.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the state external debt compared to the previous quarter increased by about $800 million and amounted to $21.8 billion (34.7 percent of GDP).

At the same time, the debt raised on behalf of the government is $15.4 billion and under the guarantee of Uzbekistan - $6.4 billion.

The state domestic debt increased by $200 million and amounted to $2.4 billion (3.8 percent of GDP). The domestic debt under state guarantees is $2.1 billion.

As a result, the balance of external debt attracted by Uzbekistan increased by $363.4 million, and by $319.1 million under the guarantee of the state.

The main creditors of Uzbekistan were the Asian Development Bank - $5 billion, the World Bank - $3.8 billion, the State Development Bank of China and others - $2.2 billion.

The foreign currency structure of external debt is mostly accounted for by the US dollar - 70.3 percent, the Japanese yen - 11.7 percent, and in the form of special drawing rights (SDR) - 9.2 percent