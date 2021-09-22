Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 22

Uzbekistan 22 September 2021 11:38 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan has reached 169,989 people, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Over the past day, 522 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country.

In Tashkent, 212 people with coronavirus were identified, in the Tashkent region - 112 people.

In other regions: 59 people in Karakalpakstan, 6 people in Andijan region, 5 people in Bukhara region, 10 people in Jizzakh region, 4 people in Kashkadarya region, 5 people in Navoi region, 6 people in Namangan region, 47 people in Samarkand region, 15 people in the Syrdarya region, 11 people in the Surkhandarya region, 22 people in the Fergana region and 8 people in the Khorezm region.

The total number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 was 163,985 (+687) in the last 24 hours, and the recovery rate was 96 percent.

In addition, 6 coronavirus patients have died, bringing the death toll from the disease to 1,203.

---

