Afghanistan asks Uzbekistan to resolve issues on supply of essential goods

The Afghan authorities have asked Uzbekistan to resolve issues on the supply of essential goods, Trend reports citing Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

"On September 27, a working meeting of representatives of the border authorities of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, headed by the governor of Balkh province and the khokim of the Surkhandarya region, was held in Termez. The meeting was organized at the request of the Afghan side in order to resolve issues related to the transit of goods imported to Afghanistan," the ministry said.

This mainly concerns essential goods - food, medicine, medicine, clothing, and fuels and lubricants.

On the issues discussed, an agreement was reached on the adoption of a number of measures aimed at solving problems with transit and delivery of goods to Afghanistan in connection with the difficult humanitarian situation in this country. The parties expressed their readiness to continue working contacts on the most pressing border issues.