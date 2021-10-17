UNHCR opens alternative route of aid to Afghanistan via Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17

Trend:

On 15 October, an emergency airlift by the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, landed in Termez, Uzbekistan. The flight is part of UNHCR’s aid effort to Afghanistan and a massive operation to provide life-saving aid to the people of Afghanistan.

This and subsequent airlifts through Termez on 16 and 17 October delivered more than 100 metric tonnes of core relief items urgently needed to help Afghans prepare for the winter. Until trucked into Afghanistan, the consignments will be stored in Termez Cargo Centre.

“We would like to thank the Government of Uzbekistan for its cooperation in providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. We believe this new route of aid delivery will contribute to global efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to help millions of people affected by it,” said Mr. Dumitru Lipcanu, UNHCR Deputy Representative for Central Asia, today in Termez.

Termez Cargo Centre is located less than two kilometres from the border of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. Thanks to its location, size and capacity as well as services available, the Centre is seen as a critical hub for providing assistance to Afghan people.

UNHCR, part of the UN country team in Uzbekistan, stays committed to helping Afghan people together with partners. Additional support from states, the private sector and international community is critical to responding to the crisis in Afghanistan, where more than 3.5 million people are currently internally displaced, including more than half a million since the beginning of the year.