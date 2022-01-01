Uzbekistan names leading countries in terms of exports in 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Russia became the leader among all countries that exported products to Uzbekistan from January through November 2021, Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During this period volume of imports to Uzbekistan from Russia amounted to $4.7 billion, which is an increase of 26.3 percent compared to the same period last year ($3.7 billion).

China is settled in second place by this indicator with the volume of imports amounting to $4.4 billion, and it is followed by Kazakhstan with the volume of imports in the amount of $2.4 billion.

For 11 months of 2021, the volume of imports to Uzbekistan amounted to $22.4 billion, which is an increase of 19.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020 ($18.7 billion).

The main exporter countries to Uzbekistan from January through November 2021: