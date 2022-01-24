Uzbekistan working to establish power supply in Tashkent region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.24

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

A number of facilities located in the Mirzo-Ulugbek district of Tashkent (Uzbekistan) temporary lost power supply, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

This happened due to damage to the underground cable supplying the 35 kV Gornaya substation (Tashkent region, Uzbekistan).

At present, specialists of the Tashkent Electricity Networks are working to get the cable network back on track.

In the near future, the repair will be completed and the power supply will be restored.

