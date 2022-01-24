Uzbekistan working to establish power supply in Tashkent region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.24
By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:
A number of facilities located in the Mirzo-Ulugbek district of Tashkent (Uzbekistan) temporary lost power supply, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.
This happened due to damage to the underground cable supplying the 35 kV Gornaya substation (Tashkent region, Uzbekistan).
At present, specialists of the Tashkent Electricity Networks are working to get the cable network back on track.
In the near future, the repair will be completed and the power supply will be restored.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan talks applications received by SMB Development Agency on creating business in liberated lands
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency discloses number of start-up certificates issued in 2021
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to chairperson of Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans
Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO)
India's Republic Day 2022: Army troops to don uniforms from different eras, vintage and modern platforms on display