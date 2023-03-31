Second Tashkent International Investment Forum to be held in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The second Tashkent International Investment Forum (ТIIF-2023) will be held in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s government portal.

According to the source, the forum will be held in Congress Hall Tashkent City on April 27-28, 2023.

The ТIIF-2023 is aimed to bring together a large number of investors from different countries to demonstrate the investment potential of Uzbekistan and Central Asian counties as a whole.

Within the framework of this event, more than 30 discussion meetings of experts, including panel sessions, round tables, and B2B negotiations are expected to be held.

Registration to the forum is available at www.iift.uz and will last until April 20, 2023.

The first forum was held in March 2020. During this large-scale business event, some 2,000 participants from 56 countries around the world got together to discuss the potential of enterprises from Uzbekistan.