Uzbekistan’s Samarkand hosts 4th Ministerial meeting of countries neighboring Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The 4th meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries is held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on April 13, Trend reports via the Twitter publication of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

“In Samarkand Ministerial Meeting of the neighboring countries of Afghanistan began under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan. Delegations from Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are attending the meeting”, the publication says.

Back in March 2023, the meeting of special representatives of neighboring countries of Afghanistan was held in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent. The event was attended by representatives of the above-mentioned countries.

During the previous meeting, the parties discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, as well as emphasized the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to the country, the more active involvement of Afghanistan in the process of regional interconnectedness, and the revision by the new Kabul authorities of discrimination measures against Afghan women.

Furthermore, the 3rd foreign ministers’ meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan was held in Tunxi in China on 31 March 2022.