Agreement on construction of nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan nearing completion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A nuclear power plant (NPP) of Russian design will be built in Uzbekistan, Trend report.

This is a flagship project of bilateral economic relations between Russia and Uzbekistan. The agreement on the main terms of the general contract is almost ready, Russian MFA commented.

An agreement was signed in 2018 between Uzbekistan and Russia on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh region near Tuzkan Lake.

Meanwhile, it became known in early 2023 that both countries are actively working on a contract for the construction of a nuclear power plant. It is expected that the power plant will consist of two units using Russian-type reactors.