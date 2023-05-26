Uzbekistan's trade turnover with EAEU countries up by 23 percent - President Mirziyoyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Uzbekistan's trade turnover with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by 23 percent over the last year, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark while addressing the participants of the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Moscow on May 25.

"Uzbekistan, as an observer state of the EAEU, continues to actively participate in multilateral events and projects aimed at developing mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation within the Union. Firstly, successful efforts have been made to create favorable conditions, identify new areas of growth, and explore opportunities for expanding trade relations. Last year, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with EAEU countries grew by 23 percent. A sustainable growth trend is also noted this year," he said.

According to Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan is strengthening institutional mechanisms and developing close and constructive cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Commission, actively participating in the activities of the EAEU bodies.

"Within the framework of the three-year Joint Action Plan, over 200 events have been held to harmonize legislation with international standards, exchange regulatory experiences, and remove barriers that hinder the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, and transport-communication spheres. Uzbekistan has joined specific programs and sectoral projects in the areas of trade facilitation, as well as in transport, agriculture, ecology, and tourism," the President added.