Uzbekistan supports dev't of North-South Corridor, Mirziyoyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Uzbekistan supports the development of the North-South Transport Corridor project, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark while addressing the participants of the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Moscow on May 25.

"Cooperation in the field of transportation and transit is a strategic direction of cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries. In the current realities, it is important to strengthen collaborative efforts in shaping alternative transport corridors and establishing sustainable logistics chains. We support the development of the North-South corridor and other routes that connect our region with China, the countries of the Middle East, and South Asia. We advocate for close coordination in tariff policy matters," he said.

Mirziyoyev also invited the EAEU member states to join the Project Office for the implementation of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway construction project.

The foundation of the ‘International North-South Transport Corridor’ was laid on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000. In total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement, including Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Russia, Türkiye, etc.