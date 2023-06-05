Uzbekistan Airways to launch new flights to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan Airways continues to expand its flight network to Russia, Trend reports.

The airline has announced that starting from June 26, 2023, it will commence flights on the route between Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent and Russian Grozny City (the capital of Chechnya), with flights operating in both directions.

According to Uzbekistan Airways, the new direct flights will be available twice a week, specifically on the nights from Mondays to Tuesdays and from Thursdays to Fridays.

This recent development follows Uzbekistan Airways' launch of flights from Tashkent to Nizhny Novgorod in Russia earlier this year (in March 2023).

Moreover, Uzbekistan Airways has been expanding its flight network to various destinations across the world. For example, in April 2023, the company started operating regular flights from Tashkent to Japan's capital Tokyo. In May of the same year, Uzbekistan Airways launched flights to Georgian Batumi.

Uzbekistan Airways operates flights from Tashkent to a wide range of countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Türkiye, China, Japan, France, India, Tajikistan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Germany, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and more.