UK, Uzbekistan discuss trade, investment co-op progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Leo Docherty, British Minister of State for Europe and North America has paid a visit to Uzbekistan on June 6-7, 2023, with the purpose to strengthen bilateral relations between the UK and Uzbekistan in the fields of trade, security, defense, and other areas, Trend reports.

During the visit, the minister met with several Uzbekistan government officials. His meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gayrat Fazilov, focused on bilateral relations, progress of reforms, as well as key regional and international agenda items, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Minister Docherty also met with Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, Badriddin Abidov, to discuss bilateral trade and investment relations, including the UK's support for Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and collaboration within the Effective Governance for Economic Development program, funded by the UK and carried out by the World Bank.

"Uzbekistan is a very important partner for the UK. We are expanding our close trade ties and cooperation in the fields of education, governance, security, and climate change mitigation. Last year, the UK and Uzbekistan celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. I believe that our bilateral relations will continue to develop positively," said the minister, following his visit.