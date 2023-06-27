Chinese Tongwei Solar to supply photovoltaic modules to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Uzbekistan’s Yashil Energiya Company has reached an agreement with Tongwei Solar (Hefei) Company, a Chinese company specializing in the production of solar cells and wafers, Trend reports.

This contract entails the supply of photovoltaic modules for small-scale renewable energy sources in Uzbekistan. The installation of these modules is intended on buildings and structures belonging to social facilities, government agencies, and other organizations. The cumulative capacity of these installations is expected to reach up to 300 MW.

Tongwei Solar is the leading manufacturer of solar cells and wafers globally, recognized as a top-tier company in the industry. Their photovoltaic modules have spread in numerous regional markets around the world, particularly in the field of photovoltaic energy production.

The annual production capacity of Tongwei solar panels exceeds 45 GW, while the overall production capacity of solar cells exceeds 100 GW per year.

According to the Center for Economic Research and Reforms of Uzbekistan (CERR), China and Uzbekistan have great potential for expanding cooperation in the field of alternative energy.

The Center highlighted the potential of collaboration with prominent Chinese companies like JinkoSolar Holding Company, JA Solar Technology Company, Trina Solar Company, LONGi Green Energy Technology Company, and Suntech to drive the growth of Uzbekistan's energy sector. Creating joint ventures with these companies will enable the establishment of solar panel production in Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, partnering with Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. presents an opportunity for cooperation in wind turbine production.