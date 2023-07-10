Uzbekistan reveals value of renewable energy projects in pipeline

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. Over the past years, 21 cooperation agreements have been signed with international companies for the construction of solar and wind power plants in Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, said during the "New Uzbekistan: Progress, Innovation and Education" conference held in Tashkent, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the mentioned agreements are envisaged for the construction of solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 7 GW. Moreover, some 5 contracts for the transportation of electricity produced for internal needs with a total capacity of 2 GW have been concluded as well.

Currently, projects are being implemented for 19 solar PV installations with a total capacity of nearly 4 GW and 7 wind power plants with a total capacity of 3.1 GW. These investment projects are being carried out by ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia), Masdar (the UAE), French TotalEren and Voltalia, Gezhouba Overseas Investment Group from China, and Tepelen Group AG from Switzerland.

"The total cost of these projects amounts to around $9 billion, and all of them are being implemented through direct investments from foreign companies," he added.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Minister Mirzamakhmudov noted that Uzbekistan expected to achieve a 25-percent share of renewables in the total energy balance by 2026.