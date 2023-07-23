Uzbekistan’s agricultural digitalization project gains global acclaim

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 23. Geographic Information System of the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan has received recognition for its achievements in the field of geographic information systems at the ESRI User Conference 2023, Trend reports.

The international conference was organized by the Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) in San Diego, US.

The Ministry's efforts in digitalizing the agricultural sector have contributed to the industry's development according to international standards. Special recognition goes to the Center for Digitalization of Agro-Industry, a structural unit of the ministry, for its commendable work. Among their accomplishments is the establishment of an accessible geoportal, which consolidates spatial information on over 3.2 million hectares of irrigated agricultural land, 700,000 land users, land boundaries, 1 million contours, and presents over 10 data points on agricultural crops and soil characteristics.

The geoportal enables modern monitoring of soil and crops, offering systemic information on crop vegetation, soil and plant moisture, nitrogen content in plants using 4 multispectral indices, and more. Through integration efforts, data from various ministries, departments, and structural organizations are continually updated and reflected on the platform. The recognition of Uzbekistan's effective digitalization of agriculture not only within the country but also at the international level indicates that their work aligns with advanced international standards.

The ESRI was established in 1969 and remains a global leader in geographic information systems, geolocation software, and cartography. With 49 offices, 11 research centers, and over 300,000 users worldwide, the company continues to shape and impact the GIS market.