Uzbekistan unveils number of newly established enterprises

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 23. The total number of newly established enterprises in Uzbekistan from January through June 2023 amounted to 47,681 (excluding farms and peasant farms), Trend reports.

According to official statistics agency data, some 17,669 enterprises engaged in trade and commerce have been created in the country in the reporting year.

The list goes as follows:

- Industry: 7 906 units.

- Agriculture, forestry, and fishing: 5,535 units.

- Accommodation and food services: 3,007 units.

- Construction: 2,526 units.

- Transportation and storage: 2,235 units.

- Information and communication: 1,546 units.

- Healthcare and social services: 740 units.

- Other sectors: 6,517 units.

Meanwhile, the Government of Uzbekistan actively supports entrepreneurship and the creation of new enterprises, providing various benefits and facilitating the simplification of registration and licensing procedures.

This creates a favorable investment environment and promotes the attraction of domestic and foreign investments in various sectors of the economy.