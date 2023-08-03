Uzbekistan's export of cherries up

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 3. Uzbekistan exported 32,800 tons of cherries to 15 countries from January to May 2023, which is an increase of 14,400 tons compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the country's Statistical Committee, the value of cherry exports reached $38.9 million.

During the specified period, Russia was the top importer, receiving 19,800 tons of cherries, while neighboring Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan followed with 6,400 tons and 6,100 tons respectively.

Cherries from Uzbekistan were also exported to Belarus (333 tons), the UAE (36 tons), China (29 tons), Malaysia (17 tons), and Saudi Arabia (10.5 tons).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan exported 1.7 million tons of agricultural products in 2022, which is 18.5 percent more than in 2021. The value of the agricultural exports amounted to $1.1 billion.

Last year, agricultural production in Uzbekistan amounted to 347.5 trillion soums ($30.8 billion), which is an increase of 12.95 percent compared to 2021 (302.5 trillion soums or $27.9 billion).