President of Uzbekistan to pay working visit to Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will pay a working visit to Berlin from September 28 through September 30, Trend reports.

In accordance with the program of the visit, it is planned to hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia and Germany.

Mirziyoyev's participation in business events organized by the Eastern Committee of the German Economy is also expected.

The agenda includes issues of practical implementation of the agreements of the Uzbek President's official visit to Germany in May this year, expansion of investment, innovation and technological cooperation with leading German companies and banks.