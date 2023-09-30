Uzbekistan to host 2024 AIIB Annual Meeting, handover held in Egypt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) announced that its ninth Annual Meeting will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in September 2024.

A ceremony took place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt to mark the end of the 2023 AIIB Annual Meeting and the handover to the host country of the 2024 AIIB Annual Meeting.

Mr. Laziz Kudratov, AIIB Governor for Uzbekistan, Chair of the AIIB Board of Governors for 2024 and host of the 2024 AIIB Annual Meeting, received the gavel in a ceremonial transfer from Dr. Mohamed Maait, AIIB Governor for Egypt, Chair of the AIIB Board of Governors for 2023 and host of the 2023 AIIB Annual Meeting.

“We appreciate the continuing support from both the Governments of Uzbekistan and Egypt,” said AIIB President and Chair of the Board of Directors Jin Liqun. “The AIIB Annual Meetings are an important opportunity to seek invaluable insights and guidance from our shareholders on our Bank’s strategic direction and initiatives. Regular engagement with our shareholders has been essential for promoting transparency and cooperation, which underpins AIIB’s rapid strong growth.”

“The success of our Annual Meetings is due to the unwavering support of our hosts, who generously facilitate engagement and enable open discussions on issues of global concern,” said AIIB Vice President and Corporate Secretary Dr. Ludger Schuknecht.

"We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to AIIB and our esteemed fellow Members to Samarkand for the 2024 AIIB Annual Meeting," said Kudratov. "We look forward to supporting AIIB in this annual exchange and participating in the ensuing dialogues on how the AIIB community can work together to further our shared objectives. This event will also be a valuable opportunity for us to showcase our strong partnership with AIIB and highlight the Bank's remarkable contributions in Uzbekistan as well as in Central Asia."

The dignitaries also expressed their appreciation to the people and government of Egypt for hosting the 2023 AIIB Annual Meeting.

To date, the AIIB has invested over USD700 million in Azerbaijan. The Bank’s flagship project in the country has been USD600 million in financing towards the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project. Further, the Bank provided USD100 million through its COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Program to support the government's fiscal stimulus measures to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19 on the population's health, incomes, and provide economic opportunities as well as ensuring macroeconomic stability.