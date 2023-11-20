US intensifies deportation of illegal migrants from Uzbekistan through expedited measures

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 20. US government agencies will deport illegal migrants from Uzbekistan under an accelerated procedure entering through the territory of Mexico, Trend reports.

According to the US Embassy in Uzbekistan, the US Department of Homeland Security has transmitted information to the Department of State that Uzbek citizens illegally crossing the border with Mexico will not be allowed to enter the US from now on, instead they will be detained until their immigration status is resolved.

The embassy stressed that the United States cooperates with the government of Uzbekistan in order to expel Uzbek citizens who have no legal grounds to remain in the country, and also added that the export is carried out by commercial airlines and charter missions under contract with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Meanwhile, expedited removal is a method used by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the prompt deportation of persons from the country without giving them the opportunity to appear before an immigration judge.

This mechanism makes it possible to speed up the process of removing illegal migrants or persons who violate immigration laws, minimizing formalities and reducing the time frame.