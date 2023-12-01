Uzbekistan to launch green hydrogen production in 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. Uzbekistan will launch the production of green hydrogen in the Tashkent region in 2025, Rustambek Eshbekov, spokesperson of Uzbekistan’s Uzkimyosanoat state chemical company told reporters during the online briefing, Trend reports.

The company representative clarified that the project is being implemented in the city of Chirchik in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region.

"As part of the $88 million project, the first stage will see the production of 3,000 tons of green hydrogen begin in 2025. The second stage of the project will include the manufacture of up to 500,000 tons of ammonia per year from green hydrogen, as well as the construction of a fleet of wind power plants with a capacity of up to 2.4 GW," Eshbekov said.

According to Eshbekov, as a result of the successful use of alternative energy resources, Uzbekistan will be among the first in the world to generate mineral fertilizers from green hydrogen as well as direct products with high added value to global markets.

The Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Trend earlier this year that officials from the North Adriatic Hydrogen Valley project are looking to collaborate with Uzbekistan on green hydrogen generation.

Furthermore, the ministry emphasized that the project's ultimate goal is the decarbonization of significant industrial sectors like as steel and cement manufacturing, as well as sustainable transportation solutions that reduce carbon footprint.

The North Adriatic Hydrogen Valley (NAHV) project was launched in 2021. A letter of intent was signed in March 2022 by representatives of the Slovenian Ministry of Infrastructure, the Croatian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, and the Friuli Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region in Italy, contributing to the European Green Deal and European Hydrogen Strategy goals.