Uzbekistan, US moot international and regional matters

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 28. Uzbekistan and the US exchanged views on topical international and regional matters, including the situation in Afghanistan, Trend reports.

The discussion took place at a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with US delegations headed by Senator Steve Daines and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee, Congressman Mike Rogers on March 27.

The parties talked about developing a strategic cooperation and expanding their multifarious interactions in order to further boost Uzbekistan-US relations.

Both countries acknowledged the recent accomplishment of a high degree of bilateral cooperation, the continued active contacts, and the visitation exchange.

The Uzbek President has praised the inter-parliamentary interaction, particularly the work of the US Congressional Caucus on Cooperation with Uzbekistan.

The volume of mutual trade turnover is increasing and grew by 30 percent by the end of 2023. The number of successfully operating US companies in the Uzbek market is also growing.

For example, the activity of the Air Products Company, which implements investment projects worth over $10 billion in Uzbekistan, was mentioned.

The ongoing active practical involvement with US politicians representing the states of Montana, Alabama, Washington, California, and Texas has received particular notice.



Education, agriculture, digital technology, mining, green energy, medicines, the food industry, and other sectors are promising avenues for collaboration.

An arrangement was reached to set up business missions to Uzbekistan from US regions.