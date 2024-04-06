Uzbekistan shares imported electric vehicles data

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 6. Uzbekistan imported 3,502 electric vehicles from January through February 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the volume of imports increased fourfold year-on-year. The total value of imported electric vehicles totaled $85.7 million, or more than 3.2 times over the past year.

The country imported electric cars from seven countries. China continues to lead the market, accounting for 3,479 cars, or more than 99 percent of the total.

The UAE ranks second with 8 electric cars, followed by Hong Kong with 5 cars.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan increased production of passenger cars by more than 2.04 times from January through February 2024 year-on-year, reaching 53,370 vehicles.

UzAuto Motors manufactured 16,067 Cobalt cars from January through February 2024 (growth rate increased 2.1 times year-on-year), 7,361 - Gentra (up 42.3 percent), 11,752 - Damas (up 24.5 percent), 6,541 - Tracker (up 6.0 times), and 5,357 - Onix (up 47.8 percent).

A total of 2,004 Chery cars (2.4 times growth), 4,112 KIA cars (3.2 times growth), 38 Exeed cars, and 135 Haval cars were produced during this period.