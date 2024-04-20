Uzbekistan plans to build new cargo terminal at Tashkent Int'l Airport

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 20. Uzbekistan plans to build a new cargo terminal at Tashkent International Airport, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, the construction of a new cargo terminal will increase cargo handling capacity to 300 tons per day.

At the same time, Uzbekistan is currently reconstructing the airport's departure terminal.

The project will be completed in three stages, improving security, customs control, and check-in capabilities. The existing throughput capacity of 1,200 passengers per hour will be increased to 2,400 passengers per hour.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to develop a cargo terminal at Namangan International Airport as part of its modernization project.

The project will also include the construction of catering and fueling complexes, as well as other economic buildings.

The passenger terminal capacity is planned to expand to 1,000 passengers per hour. The cargo terminal will increase capacity for business, exports, and transportation.