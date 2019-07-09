Three IRGC servicemen killed in terror attack in NW Iran

Three servicemen of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have lost their lives when they came under attack by terrorists in the country’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, Trend reports citing Press TV.

Governor of Piranshahr, Ali Torabi, said the IRGC members were killed in clashes with “terror groups and counter-revolutionary elements” at the entrance of the border city on Tuesday.

Earlier, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that fatalities came after members of the so-called Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan terrorist group opened indiscriminate fire on a vehicle carrying IRGC members near the bus terminal in Piranshahr.

No further information about the terrorist attack has been available so far.

The incident came a week after IRGC servicemen from Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shuhada base disbanded a team of terrorists in West Azarbaijan province.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has disbanded a terrorist team in the country’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

The IRGC announced in a statement that the terrorists were ambushed as they were trying to infiltrate the country from the province’s Chaldoran County. Two terrorists were killed in the clashes and several others were wounded.

Two IRGC servicemen lost their lives during the operation as well, the statement noted.

According to the statement, a considerable amount of weapons, ammunition, and communication equipment were also seized.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news