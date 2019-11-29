Iraq PM says he will quit after cleric's call

29 November 2019 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation on Friday after the country’s senior Shi’ite Muslim cleric urged lawmakers to reconsider their support for a government rocked by weeks of deadly anti-establishment unrest, Trend reports citing citing Reuters.

Violence raged on in southern Iraq, however, killing at least 21 people, and protesters continued a thousands-strong sit-in at Tahrir Square in central Baghdad.

Young, unemployed and unarmed protesters have led calls for a rehaul of a political system they say is endemically corrupt and serves foreign powers, especially Baghdad’s ally Tehran.

The departure of Abdul Mahdi could be a blow for Iranian influence after Iran’s militia allies and its own commanders intervened last month to keep the premier in place despite mass anti-government unrest.

The biggest unrest for years in a country struggling to recover from decades of conflict and sanctions pits protesters from Shi’ite heartlands in Baghdad and the south against a corrupt Shi’ite-dominated ruling elite seen as pawns of Iran.

Iraq’s current political class is drawn mainly from powerful Shi’ite politicians, clerics and paramilitary leaders including many who lived in exile before a U.S.-led invasion overthrew Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003 - including Abdul Mahdi.

“In response to this (the cleric’s) call, and in order to facilitate it as quickly as possible, I will present to parliament a demand (to accept) my resignation from the leadership of the current government,” a statement signed by Abdul Mahdi said.

The statement did not say when he would resign. Parliament is to convene an emergency session on Sunday to discuss the crisis.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraq condemns attack on Iran's consulate in southern Najaf
Other News 28 November 08:29
Iraqi Najaf's governor says nearly 50 policemen injured in violence outside Iranian consulate
Other News 28 November 05:55
Six killed, 15 wounded as three blasts rock Iraqi capital
Arab World 27 November 00:01
Iraqi air force strikes Daesh fuel, vehicle storage facilities
Arab World 26 November 22:12
Over 110 people killed in protests in Iraq
Other News 24 November 23:13
6 killed, 158 wounded in anti-gov't protests in southern Iraq
Other News 24 November 21:17
Latest
China’s Huawei prepares lawsuit against US ban on subsidised rural use
China 22:25
Trump says U.S.-Taliban talks resumed amid Afghanistan visit
US 21:56
British police shoot dead knife man at London Bridge, declare terrorism incident
Europe 21:31
Azerbaijan allocates 500,000 euros to quake victims in Albania
Politics 20:56
Azerbaijan, Germany to continue joint manager training program (PHOTO)
Business 20:46
Azerbaijan - Germany’s most important partner in South Caucasus - deputy minister
Business 20:43
Since early 2019, Azerbaijan invested over $3M in Germany
Business 20:35
Economic policy by President Ilham Aliyev showing excellent results - deputy minister
Business 20:34
Azerbaijan, Germany have long-standing relations - ambassador
Politics 19:53