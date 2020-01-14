Iran, Qatar talks were effective

TERHAN, Iran, Jan.14

Trend:

Iran's President Rouhani's chief of staff said that the Emir of Qatar's visit to Iran was effective.

"Although the visit of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Iran was short, a number of effective meetings and talks took place. Thanks to historically long-standing relations, the two countries have always been together in difficult situations,” Mahmoud Vaezi wrote in a statement published on his Instagram account, Trend reports.

Sheikh Tamim's visit on jan.12 to Iran to meet President Hassan Rouhani, the supreme leader, and other country's top officials came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following the US assassination of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad and Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on US targets in Iraq.

Qatar and Iran agreed that deescalation is the "only solution" to the regional tensions, Sheikh Tamim said after meeting Rouhani.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news