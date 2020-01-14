Iran, Qatar talks were effective

14 January 2020 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

TERHAN, Iran, Jan.14

Trend:

Iran's President Rouhani's chief of staff said that the Emir of Qatar's visit to Iran was effective.

"Although the visit of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Iran was short, a number of effective meetings and talks took place. Thanks to historically long-standing relations, the two countries have always been together in difficult situations,” Mahmoud Vaezi wrote in a statement published on his Instagram account, Trend reports.

Sheikh Tamim's visit on jan.12 to Iran to meet President Hassan Rouhani, the supreme leader, and other country's top officials came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following the US assassination of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad and Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on US targets in Iraq.

Qatar and Iran agreed that deescalation is the "only solution" to the regional tensions, Sheikh Tamim said after meeting Rouhani.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran exports goods worth $22 million via West Azerbaijan Province
Business 14:14
Rouhani: Iran's airspace security is important
Iran 13:39
Iran puts crude oil up for sale
Oil&Gas 13:27
Several people arrested over downed Ukrainian plane in Iran
Iran 13:12
Iranian parliament makes decision on Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone
Iran 13:07
Iranian airlines continue flying to Europe
Iran 13:04
Latest
Value of investments into Kazakhstan’s agriculture significantly up
Business 14:54
Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau rep talks on insurance policy of apartments
Finance 14:43
Berdimuhamedov: Turkmenistan’s neutrality - significant factor of regional security
Turkmenistan 14:42
Turkmenistan discusses prospects of co-op with UN structures
Turkmenistan 14:18
Iran exports goods worth $22 million via West Azerbaijan Province
Business 14:14
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy fuel via tender
Tenders 14:12
Volume of transactions at Uzbek Commodity Exchange up
Finance 14:09
Azerbaijan's TOP-5 trade partners in 2019
Business 14:06
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of valves
Tenders 13:40