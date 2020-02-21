Several people detained due to voting violations in Iran's parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Due to voting violations in the Iranian parliamentary elections, 30 people were detained in the Pakdasht district of Iran’s Tehran Province, Prosecutor of the Pakdasht district Rahim Alish Pour said, Trend reports referring to Fars News Agency.

Alish Pour said that this measure was taken to ensure fairness and transparency of elections.

Prosecutor added that the combating violations would continue until the end of the voting.

As reported, some people tried to buy votes in favor of one or another MP candidate.

Iran holds the 11th parliamentary elections and the 5th regular elections of the Expert Council on Feb. 21.

Some 16,033 people got registered as candidates for the parliamentary elections in Iran. Later some 30 percent of the candidates got disqualified by Iran's Guardian Council.

More than 7,100 candidates are running for 290 seats in the Iranian parliamentary elections. There are 57,918,000 eligible voters in the ongoing parliamentary elections.

The elections are held in 208 constituencies and 54,000 polling stations.