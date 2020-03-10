Date of the 2nd round of parliamentary elections be postponed in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Due to the spread of coronavirus in Iran, the second round of parliamentary elections may be postponed, said Ali Rabiei Spokesperson of the Government of Iran, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

According to Rabiei, if the situation with coronavirus to remain the same until April 17, elections in cooperation with the Constitutional Oversight Council may be held on a different date, for example, on the 6th (22 August - 22 September).

The 11th parliamentary elections were held on February 21 in Iran. A total of 24.5 million people (42.5percent) participated in the elections.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 7,100 people have been infected, 237 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.