Iran's Payam Airport ready to serve country's emergency needs

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 10

Trend:

Head of Payam International Airport and Special Economic Zone has announced that the airport is ready to serve the country's emergency needs.

“The airport's is fully prepared to serve the country's air emergency,” Nader Sanagoo Motlaq said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The head of the airport emphasizes the importance of public participation in crisis management. Referring to meetings held over the coronavirus outbreak at the special economic zone, Motlaq added that he called on all health companies to increase their production.

"I have no doubt that the unity, solidarity and participation of the people will help us to pass through this crisis," he added.

The Payam International Airport is located in Karaj, 40 kilometres from Tehran, in the Alborz Province of Iran.

According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 8,040 people have been infected, 291 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,730 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.