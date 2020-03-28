Iran launches mass production of coronavirus diagnostic tests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Mass production of coronavirus (COVID 19) diagnostic tests has begun in Iran, said Mohammadreza Pourabedi Deputy Director of Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research, Trend reports citing Fars news agency.

After obtaining the necessary licenses, its production will begin.

The coronavirus diagnosis test was produced under the name COVIMED.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 32,300 people have been infected, 2,378 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 11,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.