COVID-19 cases surpass 182,000 in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, June. 12

Trend:

Over 182,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran since the first case emerged nearly four months ago, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education

The spokesperson added that 2,369 people have been infected with the disease in the past 24 hours bringing the total number to 182,545 cases, Trend reports citing IRIB.

She said 75 new deaths brought the overall death toll to 8,584.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.