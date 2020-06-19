Iran foreign minister: An 'agreeable solution' possible for IAEA inspection request
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that “an agreeable solution is possible” for the United Nations nuclear watchdog’s request for access to two nuclear sites in the country, Trend reports citing Reuters.
France, Britain and Germany, all parties to Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers, have submitted a draft resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors calling on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two old sites and to cooperate fully with it, diplomats taking part in an IAEA virtual meeting said.
