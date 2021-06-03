Tehran-Beijing cooperation in BRI embodied - Envoy

Iran’s Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz Zadeh said that Iran and China have made various joint efforts and agreements that are best represented in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Trend reports citing İRNA.

Keshavarz Zadeh made the remarks at the People to People friendship International Conference in China.

He said that the joint statement of preservation of Asian cultural heritage, the memorandum of understanding of cinematic exchanges, as well as extensive cooperation with Chinese social and official media, are examples that have contributed greatly to the friendship between Iran and China.

Describing the Iran-China 25-year agreement of cooperation as an important opportunity for the two states to cooperate in various fields, he added that the areas of cooperation between Iran and China in the field of construction, technology, and pharmaceuticals have been facilitated.