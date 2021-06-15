Iran, Kenya to expand ICT ties - Envoy

Iran Ambassador to Kenya Jafar Barmaki on Sunday said that Iran is ready for sharing its successful experience of knowledge-based companies with Kenya, and provides a platform for exchanging tech ideas and facilitate bilateral trade cooperation, Trend reports citing İRNA.

In an online meeting with Iranian businessmen and their Kenyan counterparts, Jafar Barmaki said that in January 2021, Iran opened a permanent innovation center in Kenya to facilitate export to Eastern Africa for Iranian knowledge-based enterprises.

The Iranian House of innovation and Technology (HIT) opened with the presence of Vice President of Science and Technology Sourena Sattari and ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs of Kenya Joseph Mucheru, and President of Kenya’s Chamber of Commerce Richard Ngatia in the refurbished previous building of the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi.

The Iranian embassy in Kenya will introduce the country's business opportunities to companies interested in cooperation, we considered cooperation programs in specialized fields, and in this regard, the first Kenyan commercial delegation to Iran visited Iran, the next delegation will visit soon, Iran in the field of medical equipment, he added.

The Iranian ambassador to Kenya, in this meeting, added that Iran has programs to introduce investment opportunities to the tradesmen in Kenya, and in this regard, the Iranian Economic Processing Area as a field of cooperation between the two countries completed and will be active soon.

Vice President of Science and Technology Sourena Sattari in January 2021, in his meeting with Kenya’s Minister of ICT, Innovation, and Youth Affairs Joseph Mucheru expressed Iran's readiness for sharing its successful experience of knowledge-based companies with Kenya.

Sattari headed a delegation of knowledge-based and creative companies to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Sattari said in the meeting that Iran has been fighting with the most oppressive sanctions of the US for the past 40 years, but not only the sanctions could not stop Iran’s progress, they were also the best stimulus for the Iranian scientists to become self-sufficient in various fields.

Iran has to make all the equipment it needs, which drove the country toward self-sufficiency and the indigenizing of industries, he said, adding that all these products are made at the highest standard levels and capable Iranian companies are ready to share their experiences with Kenyan enterprises.