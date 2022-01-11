Iran develops rapid COVID-19 test kits for Omicron

he knowledge-based E-Health Barakat Company, based in Iran, has developed a rapid COVID-19 test kit that is capable of detecting the Omicron variant, the company's CEO said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Dr. Sajjad Moravveji told IRNA correspondent on Tuesday that these test kits have been developed to detect the new variant of the coronavirus – Omicron – and it can also detect the future variants.

The test kits detect the virus within 15 minutes and digitally register the patient and the samplers ID to allow smart tracking of infected people, Dr. Moravveji said.

He added that the kits, with 92% accuracy and 98% sensitivity, have been developed domestically and are now being used in the country.

The knowledge-based E-Health Barakat Company produces about 200,000 test kits of this kind on a daily basis, according to Dr. Moravveji.