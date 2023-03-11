Iran, Saudi Arabia agreed to normalize relations

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to normalize relations between the two countries and plan to open embassies within two months, the Tasnim news agency reported on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the report, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, and his Saudi counterpart held talks in Beijing. The talks concluded with a trilateral statement, according to which Tehran and Riyadh have agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies within two months.

"Following the talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have decided to restore diplomatic relations, open embassies and representative bodies within two months," the statement said, according to Tasnim.

The statement said that the agreement on the normalization of relations was finalized at the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping and with the mediation of Oman and Iraq, which in April 2021 became a venue for negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh.

"The two countries are committed to the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and also strive to implement the security treaty signed on April 17, 2001, and the agreement on cooperation in trade, economy, culture, science and technology, which was signed on May 27, 1998," the statement said.