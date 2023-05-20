Iran shares data for volume of cargo loaded/unloaded at Bushehr port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The volume of cargo loaded and unloaded at Iran’s Bushehr port in the Bushehr Province (southern Iran) decreased by 10 percent from March 21, 2023 through April 20, 2023, compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports via the statistics of Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

According to the PMO, this figure amounted to 309,000 tons, of which 146,000 tons were loaded and 163,000 unloaded.

From March 21 through April 20 this year, 140,000 tons of cargo were exported and 35,400 tons were imported through the Bushehr port.

In the reporting period, 2,710 tons of cargo were loaded and 50 tons were unloaded at the port for transit, as well as over 120,000 tons were unloaded for cabotage.

Meanwhile, 2,990 tons of cargo were loaded and 7,000 tons were unloaded at the port for other purposes.

Besides, from March 21, 2023 through April 20, 2023, 8,000 tons of essential products, 65 tons of metal products, 134,000 tons of construction and mining materials, and 5.32 tons of equipment, vehicles, and spare parts were loaded and unloaded in the Bushehr port.

Moreover, 15 tons of chemicals, 1,050 tons of leather goods, clothing, fibers, paper, and wood materials, 24,000 tons of container products, and 136,000 tons of crude oil and oil products were loaded and unloaded in this port within the mentioned period.

Overall, approximately 11.9 million tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports from March 21, 2023 through April 20 this year. Of that, 5.22 million tons were loaded and 6.68 million tons were unloaded. This is an increase of 0.7 percent compared to the same period of 2022.