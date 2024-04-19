Israeli strike did not cause serious damage to Iran - Abdollahian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Israeli strike on Iran on Friday night did not result in casualties or serious damage, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

“Their mini-drones did not cause serious damage and did not lead to injuries or casualties,” said Amir-Abdollahian.

On Friday night near the Iranian cities of Isfahan and Tabriz the sounds of explosions were heard, air defense systems were operating against unidentified air targets. There have been reports of drone attacks in Isfahan.