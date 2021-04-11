Northeastern Iranian Prov exports $3b non-oil products

Three billion dollars non-oil exports were registered from East Azarbaijan Province, northeast of Iran, in the past Iranian year ended on March 19, 2021, a provincial official announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Habib Aminzadeh, head of chamber of commerce, mine and industry of the province, made the remarks at a press conference.

East Azarbaijan has focused on development of non-oil exports and such concentration led to export of provincial products to 97 world countries during the year before the past year, the official noted.

He then underlined the importance of continuation of holding economic meetings with China and Russia as well as neighboring countries of Iraq, Azerbaijan, Syria and Turkey.

Northeastern Iranian provinces of East Azarbaijan and West Azarbaijan have borders with Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey and Iraq.