National Iranian Copper Industries Company's sales grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The sales of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) increased by 49 percent during the first eleven months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2023 through February 19, 2024), compared to the same period last Iranian year, Amir Khorami-Shad, executive director of the company, said, Trend reports.

According to Khorami-Shad, the sales volume of NICICO for the mentioned period amounted to 1.11 quadrillion rials (about $26.5 billion). However, in the same period last year, the company's sales value amounted to 747 trillion rials (about $17.8 billion).

He also added that the company's domestic sales amounted to 879 trillion rials (about $20.9 billion), while the value of its exports amounted to 233 trillion rials (about $5.55 billion).

The representative of the company noted that in the first 11 months, copper cathode production amounted to 211,000 tons, copper concentrate production was about 1.2 million tons, sulfuric acid production was 803,000 tons and sulfur stone production was 51 million tons.

Meanwhile, the National Iranian Copper Industries Company produced 300,000 tons of copper cathode and 1.23 million tons of copper concentrate in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022-March 20, 2023). This figure increased by 5.2 percent and 1.5 percent respectively compared to the previous year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel